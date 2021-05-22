newsbreak-logo
Eurovision: Graham Norton’s best jokes at tonight’s grand final

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Laughs are all but guaranteed at tonight’s Eurovision Song Contest with Graham Norton returning as the UK’s host.

This year’s competition takes place tonight in Rotterdam , Netherlands (22 May). Viewers in the UK are able to tune into the live broadcast on BBC One from 8pm.

Norton will serve as commentator for BBC’s coverage, and with a reputation for cutting comments, there is sure to be some meme-worthy remarks made tonight.

Meanwhile, Chelcee Grimes, Sara Cox and Scott Mills will present from London.

Here’s a running list of Norton’s best gags this evening, to be updated throughout the night.

  • “That is Flo Rida, the multi-billion selling rapper. I don’t know why he’s here.”
  • “Now this is the annoying bit, where I speak English over someone else speaking English but our voting procedure is a little different.”
  • Speaking about Cyprus’s opening performance titled “El Diablo”: “I love it. The Orthodox church of Cyprus are less keen.”
  • Speaking about Israel’s performance by Eden Alene, Norton quipped: “By the way, if you do have a lockdown puppy and you’re trying to train it, I should warn you that she is going to attempt the highest note ever performed at Eurovision”, and post-performance, remarked: “My nose is bleeding so I think she achieved it.”

