Eurovision: Graham Norton’s best jokes at tonight’s grand final
Laughs are all but guaranteed at tonight’s Eurovision Song Contest with Graham Norton returning as the UK’s host.
This year’s competition takes place tonight in Rotterdam , Netherlands (22 May). Viewers in the UK are able to tune into the live broadcast on BBC One from 8pm.
Norton will serve as commentator for BBC’s coverage, and with a reputation for cutting comments, there is sure to be some meme-worthy remarks made tonight.
Meanwhile, Chelcee Grimes, Sara Cox and Scott Mills will present from London.
Here’s a running list of Norton’s best gags this evening, to be updated throughout the night.
- “That is Flo Rida, the multi-billion selling rapper. I don’t know why he’s here.”
- “Now this is the annoying bit, where I speak English over someone else speaking English but our voting procedure is a little different.”
- Speaking about Cyprus’s opening performance titled “El Diablo”: “I love it. The Orthodox church of Cyprus are less keen.”
- Speaking about Israel’s performance by Eden Alene, Norton quipped: “By the way, if you do have a lockdown puppy and you’re trying to train it, I should warn you that she is going to attempt the highest note ever performed at Eurovision”, and post-performance, remarked: “My nose is bleeding so I think she achieved it.”