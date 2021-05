The league still does not know if there will be any playoff games in Canada. The first round of the National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs has begun but the league is concerned about the third round and whether there can be games played in Canada. There will be a Canadian team in the league’s semi-final round and that is a major problem. The NHL wants to know if an American team can travel to Canada or if a Canadian team has to be based in the United States as the US-Canadian border is closed and people entering Canada have to go into a quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada is far behind the United States in COVID-19 vaccinations and Ontario is going through yet another lockdown. Alberta has a very high number of people in ICU because of COVID-19. Quebec is easing COVID-19 restrictions. Just three percent of Canadians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But the Justin Trudeau government might be willing to make a special exception for the NHL and allow a visiting team from the U.S. to fly into a Canadian city to play Stanley Cup playoff games without quarantine requirements.