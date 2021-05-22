newsbreak-logo
San Miguel County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Miguel, Santa Fe by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 13:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: San Miguel; Santa Fe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL AND SOUTHEASTERN SANTA FE COUNTIES At 123 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Galisteo, or 24 miles southeast of Santa Fe, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eldorado At Santa Fe, Pecos, Canada De Los Alamos, Upper Colonias, Lamy, Glorieta, Rowe, South San Ysidro, North San Ysidro and Lower Colonias. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 290 and 316. Highway 285 between Mile Markers 268 and 283, and between Mile Markers 288 and 290. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Santa Fe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL SANDOVAL AND NORTHWESTERN SANTA FE COUNTIES At 128 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over La Bajada, or 20 miles southwest of Santa Fe, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Santo Domingo Pueblo, La Bajada, Cochiti Lake, Kewa Pueblo, Cochiti Pueblo and Pena Blanca. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 265 and 267. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Tornado Warning issued for Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sandoval; Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico West central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 145 PM MDT. * At 121 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Madrid, or 20 miles northeast of Bernalillo, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Santo Domingo Pueblo, La Bajada and Domingo around 145 PM MDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Flood Advisory issued for Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Sandoval County in north central New Mexico West Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 152 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flooding is expected along Camino Los Abuelos, General Goodwin Road, and State Road 14. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Eldorado At Santa Fe, La Cienega, Cerrillos Hills State Park, Los Cerrillos, La Bajada, Galisteo and Pena Blanca. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Special Weather Statement issued for Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Santa Fe Metro Area SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANDOVAL AND WESTERN SANTA FE COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM MDT At 103 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Bajada, or 19 miles northeast of Bernalillo. This storm was nearly stationary. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Santo Domingo Pueblo and Domingo. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 257 and 267.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central Highlands; Northeast Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL AND NORTHWESTERN GUADALUPE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Villanueva State Park, or 35 miles south of Las Vegas, moving north at 15 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Villanueva State Park, Villanueva and Sena. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for central, northeastern and east central New Mexico.
Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN TAOS AND WESTERN MORA COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 224 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Morphy Lake State Park, or near Mora, moving north at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mora, Ledoux, Morphy Lake State Park, Gascon, Chacon, Cleveland, Holman, South Carmen and Monte Aplanado. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Quay County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one mile at times. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Quay County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN MIGUEL AND SOUTHWESTERN QUAY COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM MDT At 400 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Montoya, or 14 miles west of Tucumcari, moving east at 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tucumcari and Montoya. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 311 and 335. State Road 104 between Mile Markers 92 and 105. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico.
Santa Fe Schools Shelter in Place Due to Weather Warning

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe Public Schools are sheltering in place after a warning of severe weather. The shelter-in-place order went out around 1:40 p.m. Monday as thunder, rain and hail pummeled the area, district spokesman Cody Dynarski said in a text message. The district is not aware...
Red Flag Warning issued for Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL AND WESTERN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Critical fire weather conditions will return today for much of central and western NM as an upper level storm system moves north of the region. Strong southwest winds with 5 to 10 hours of single digit humidity and high Haines will lead to widespread critical conditions across the Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands, middle Rio Grande Valley, and the Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas mountains. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas Mountains this afternoon and early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7-12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Curry County, Eastern San Miguel County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; Curry County; Eastern San Miguel County; Estancia Valley; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Northeast Highlands; Quay County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Estancia Valley, Curry County, Guadalupe County, Quay County, Eastern San Miguel County, Harding County and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .A mixture of wet-dry showers and thunderstorms from Friday will set the stage for potential fire starts today as strong westerly winds increase with very low humidity and unstable conditions. Several hours of critical fire weather conditions are most likely along and east of the central mountain chain into eastern NM. A cold front will move into the region tonight and alleviate fire weather concerns. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...All areas below significant snowpack from late morning through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph west of the central mountain chain and 25 to 35 mph east of the central mountain chain. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 16:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; Lower Rio Grande Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Highlands; Southwest Mountains; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Lower Rio Grande Valley, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Highlands, Upper Tularosa Valley, Southwest Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, West Central Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...From Noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down.