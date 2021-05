ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is hosting two more "Shot and a Chaser" COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend at two local breweries. Both first-dose clinics are open to anyone 18 years old or older. At the "Shot and a Chaser" vaccine clinics, anyone 21 years old or older who receives their first dose of the vaccine will get a free beer, while those who are under the legal drinking age will receive a non-alcoholic beverage.