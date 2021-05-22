Erin Morgan – Van Buren/Cass Student Athlete of the Week
Erin Morgan of Marcellus High School Softball is our WSJM Sports Van Buren/Cass Student Athlete of the Week for the week of May 9, 2021. In a doubleheader sweep of Howardsville Christian, Erin turned in a double, two home runs, five RBIs, and no errors in the field. Then in a doubleheader sweep of Bloomingdale, she had a double, a home run, and three RBIs, and no errors in the field. For the week, she wound up going a combined 11-16 at the plate with the eight RBIs.