newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Erin Morgan – Van Buren/Cass Student Athlete of the Week

wsjmsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErin Morgan of Marcellus High School Softball is our WSJM Sports Van Buren/Cass Student Athlete of the Week for the week of May 9, 2021. In a doubleheader sweep of Howardsville Christian, Erin turned in a double, two home runs, five RBIs, and no errors in the field. Then in a doubleheader sweep of Bloomingdale, she had a double, a home run, and three RBIs, and no errors in the field. For the week, she wound up going a combined 11-16 at the plate with the eight RBIs.

www.wsjmsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#Cass#Student Athlete#Home Field#Track And Field#Wsjm Sports#Howardsville Christian#Volleyball#National Honor Society#Spanish#Aquinas College#South Haven Baseball#Spotify#Bloomingdale#Academic All State Honors#Home Run#Rbis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Google
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportswsjmsports.com

Jordyn Holland – Van Buren/Cass Student Athlete of the Week

Jordyn Holland of South Haven High School Softball is our WSJM Sports Van Buren/Cass Student Athlete of the Week for the week of May 2, 2021. In doubleheaders against Kalamazoo Central and Hartford, and in three games at the Otsego Tournament, Grace went a combined 10 for 23 at the plate (.434 avg.) including two doubles, five RBIs, and four stolen bases. In the field at second base, she played error free in every inning of all seven games.
Gilbert, IAAmes Tribune

Athlete of the Week

Gilbert sophomore Brock Snyder is the Ames Tribune Athlete of the Week. After missing two meets with a back injury Snyder won the Gilbert Invitational boys' golf meet at the Ames Golf and Country Club on Saturday with a one-under par score of 70 over 18 holes. He won the meet by seven strokes. Snyder followed that up on Monday by winning medalist at the Raccoon River Conference boys' golf meet in Winterset with an 18-hole score of 71.
EducationWTAP

Student Athlete of the Week: Evan Gandee

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Evan Gandee is a senior for the Warren Warriors who is a star on the football field and the baseball diamond. In football, Evan has Warren records for receiving yards, touchdowns and catches in a season. He also has been recognized as 1st team All-District, and...
Educationantelopecountynews.com

Elkhorn Valley Class Of 2021 Earns Diplomas Saturday

Elkhorn Valley graduated its Class of 2021 on Saturday afternoon. Twenty-one seniors were set to receive their high school diplomas. Adam Miller was the class valedictorian and Braedyn Ollendick was named salutatorian. For more photos from Elkhorn Valley's graduation, click the following link:
Panama City, FLWJHG-TV

Carson Dorsey is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley, and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Carson Dorsey has been playing for Arnold for four years. In that time, he has also maintained a 3.9 GPA. The 6′2″ senior has certainly made his mark on Arnold and was a major factor in the Marlins’ win against Santa Fe last week with 7 strikes in three innings, but more than what he is capable of on the mound, Carson uses lessons from both on and off the field to succeed in the game and in the classroom.
Nashville, TNbelmontbruins.com

Student-Athletes of the Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Senior softball player Cheyenne Cavanaugh (Spring, Texas) and senior men's golfer Evan Davis (Lexington, Kentucky) have been named Trane Student-Athletes of the Month for May. Cavanaugh had an outstanding season for the Bruins on the diamond this year. She earned Second Team All-OVC honors and led the...
High Schoolkhqa.com

KHQA Student Athlete of the Week: LILLY COOK, North Shelby

KHQA STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY BLESSING HEALTH SYSTEM. Athletic Accomplishments: Senior Captain for Both Softball and Basketball. Starting Point Guard on a State Quarterfinalist Squad in Basketball. Academic Achievements: FFA President. Senior Class and National Honor Society Vice President. Team Manager for Raider Baseball. All-District Track and Field...
Niwot, COlhvc.com

Josh Strid – Student Athlete of the Week

Niwot High catcher Josh Strid was set to take on varsity catching duties for the Cougars in 2020, but the season was cancelled before it even started. Strid is one of nine seniors on the Cougar baseball squad this year, and Head Coach Adam Strah is looking for him to provide leadership on and off the field. "He's a hard worker, a mature kid, who knows the game well," Strah said.
San Diego, CAchatsports.com

Eileen Perez Named Bay Alarm Student-Athlete of the Week

MORAGA, Calif. — Eileen Perez has been selected as the Bay Alarm Student-Athlete of the Week after two strong pitching outings over the weekend against San Diego. Perez started the second game of the series and had one of the best performances in her career as she threw an eight-inning complete game shutout to help SMC take down the Toreros. Perez gave up just four hits, walked none, and struck out one while keeping USD batters off balance all game. Saint Mary's wound up walking off in the bottom of the eighth to secure the senior's third win of the year.
South Haven, MIsouthhavenrams.org

Jordyn Holland Selected as WSJM Student Athlete of the Week

Jordyn Holland of South Haven High School Softball has been selected as the WSJM Sports Van Buren/Cass Student Athlete of the Week for the week of May 2, 2021. In doubleheaders against Kalamazoo Central and Hartford, and in three games at the Otsego Tournament, Jordyn went a combined 10 for 23 at the plate (.434 avg.) including two doubles, five RBIs, and four stolen bases. In the field at second base, she played error free in every inning of all seven games.
Tennischatsports.com

Chen Named PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week

DURHAM, N.C. – Women's tennis senior Kelly Chen has been selected Duke's PNC Achiever's Student-Athlete of the Week after playing a pivotal role in the Blue Devils' win at No. 8 Baylor on Saturday to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Playing the top spot in the...
EducationPosted by
DFW Community News

Senior Spotlight: McKeni Adkins

McKeni Adkins has been a student at McKinney Christian Academy for nine years. During her time at MCA, she has participated in varsity basketball, varsity golf and varsity cross country. In her free time, she enjoys hanging out with friends, working out, swimming and trying new things. After graduation, she plans to attend Texas A&M Galveston and will study Marine Biology. Her favorite memory during her time at MCA was her junior year when the cross country team went to Stephenville.
Keokuk, IAkhqa.com

KHQA Student Athlete of the Week: COREY SKINNER, Keokuk

KHQA STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY BLESSING HEALTH SYSTEM. Athletic Accomplishments: First Team KHQA All Do-or-Die Quarterback in his Senior Year. Academic Achievements: Youth Leadership Program at KHS. National Honor Society. Konnections Volunteer. Active Volunteer in his Community and through his Church. ==============. On Wednesdays at KHQA, we scrap...
High Schoolthevillagereporter.com

Hilltop Junior High & High School Students Of The Month For April

HILLTOP JUNIOR HIGH … Front Row Left to Right: Alaina Russell, Aidden Johnson, Brooklyn Kuszmaul, and Hayden JoHantgen. Back Row Left to Right: Cameron Schlosser, Carson Jennings, and Shawntia Wagner. HILLTOP FRESHMAN & SOPHOMORES … Front Row Left to Right: Jayma Bailey, Joscelyn Layman, Madison Brown, Emily Serrano, Maggie Wheeler,...
Tenniskhqa.com

KHQA Student Athlete of the Week: VASIN THURMAN, Holy Trinity

KHQA STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY BLESSING HEALTH SYSTEM. College: Southeastern Community College (Baseball) Intended Major: Undecided but looking at jobs in the world of Sports. Athletic Accomplishments: First Team All-Conference Selection for Basketball as a Senior. First Team All Do-or-Die Basketball Squad. Fort Madison Daily Democrat Co-Basketball Player...
Educationknightcrier.org

Senior Spotlight: Chloe Thomas

I plan on studying psychology at the University of West Virginia, and then going on to law school. Health and swim with Mrs. Grunmeier. Join the clubs and sports teams.
Sportstheface.com

Team GB athlete Morgan Lake is jumping for joy

Nothing brings a nation together like a global sporting event. Last summer’s 2020 Olympic Games was postponed for obvious reasons, but this July, Team GB are heading to Tokyo at last, and they’re harder, better, faster, stronger than ever. Cheering them on from the sidelines is cult British menswear label...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Panrs

Compson, Campuzano Named Office Depot/Supra Student-Athletes of the Week

PITTSBURGH – Cami Compson of softball and Nico Campuzano of men's soccer were named the Office Depot/Supra Student-Athletes of the Week following impressive performances in their respective sports. Compson, a freshman, recorded one of the most memorable hits in school history Friday night, as she hit a walk-off two-run home...