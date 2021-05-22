Erin Morgan – Van Buren/Cass Student Athlete of the Week

MORAGA, Calif. — Eileen Perez has been selected as the Bay Alarm Student-Athlete of the Week after two strong pitching outings over the weekend against San Diego. Perez started the second game of the series and had one of the best performances in her career as she threw an eight-inning complete game shutout to help SMC take down the Toreros. Perez gave up just four hits, walked none, and struck out one while keeping USD batters off balance all game. Saint Mary's wound up walking off in the bottom of the eighth to secure the senior's third win of the year.