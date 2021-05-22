Authorities seize domain name of bogus virus vaccine website

Russia has reacted angrily to reports linking it to the ransomware cyberattack that shut down the biggest gasoline pipeline on the East Coast of the United States this weekend—and has insisted that it has never, ever taken part in any kind of malign internet-based activities. On Monday, President Joe Biden said that, while there’s “no evidence” that the Russian government was behind the attack on the Colonial Pipeline, there is evidence that the hackers are based in Russia, so, he said: “They have some responsibility to deal with this.” In a statement on its Facebook page, Russia’s U.S. embassy wrote: “The Embassy took note of the attempts of some media to accuse Russia of a cyber-attack on Colonial Pipeline... We categorically reject the baseless fabrications of individual journalists and reiterate that Russia does not conduct ‘malicious’ activity in the virtual space.” The attack has been blamed on DarkSide, a secretive hacking group linked to Russia.