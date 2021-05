The Eagles did not trade tight end Zach Ertz during last week’s draft, but that doesn't mean he will be back with the Eagles for the 2021 season. "Even though he's not the same player he was, I don't think he is somebody you just willy-nilly discard," said ESPN senior NFL corespondent Sal Paolantonio on The Sports Bash on 97.3 ESPN. "If there was a market for him, he would have already been traded, but it looks like there isn't."