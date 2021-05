The democracy movement in Myanmar is facing a critical juncture. On February 1, 2021, the military launched a coup d’état to overthrow the democratically-elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, the National League for Democracy (NLDP). The military proclaimed a state of emergency and the Commander-in Chief Min Aung Hlaing seized power. Many prominent members of the NLDP were arrested. The mass movement in Myanmar against the military coup began with peaceful demonstrations, but are now on the verge of transforming into a guerilla-style resistance.