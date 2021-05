Clarendon Hall’s Lady Saints advanced to the SCISA 1A Championship Series by winning their bracket in the state tournament this weekend held in Sumter. The Lady Saints opened up the tournament by defeating St Johns Christian 19-9 followed by a 15-0 win over Dorchester Academy in 3 innings. Clarendon Hall saw their 17 game win streak disappear after losing to Jefferson Davis Academy 6-4 in game 3. In a must win situation the Lady Saints exploded on Jefferson Davis in the 1st inning in game 4 scoring 13 runs to go on to win 23-2 to advance to the title series. The Lady Saints will host Wardlaw Academy in Summerton Monday Night 6:00 pm in the first of the best of 3 series. Game 2 will be played at Wardlaw Academy in Johnston SC on Tuesday 6:00 pm and Game 3 will be played at a neutral site on Wednesday if necessary.