China Focus: "Father of hybrid rice" Yuan Longping dies at 91

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHANGSHA, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientist Yuan Longping, renowned for developing the first hybrid rice strain that relieved countless people of hunger, died of organ failure at 91 on Saturday. The top rice scientist passed away in a hospital in Changsha, capital of Hunan Province, at about 1 p.m.,...

Yuan Longping dies; rice research helped feed world

Yuan Longping, a Chinese scientist who developed higher-yield rice varieties that helped feed people around the world, died Saturday at a hospital in the southern city of Changsha, the Xinhua News agency reported. He was 90. Yuan spent his life researching rice and was a household name in China, known...
UPDATE 2-Yuan Longping, the man who helped feed China, dies at 91

(Adds background, reaction) SHANGHAI/BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - Yuan Longping, a Chinese agronomist known for developing the first hybrid rice varieties in the 1970s and staving off hunger for millions died at the age of 91 in the central province of Hunan on Saturday, the official Xinhua News Agency said.
Yuan, plant scientist who helped curb famine, has died

SHANGHAI — Yuan Longping, a Chinese plant scientist whose breakthroughs in developing high-yield hybrid strains of rice helped to alleviate famine and poverty across much of Asia and Africa, died Saturday in Changsha, China. He was 90. The cause was multiple organ failure, China’s main state-run newspaper, People’s Daily, reported....