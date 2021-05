Five unruly passengers are facing fines totaling more than $60,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration, the agency announced Monday. The passengers face fines of $9,000 to $15,000 for interfering with flight attendants who either instructed them to obey cabin crew instructions or follow federal regulations like wearing a mask, the U.S. Department of Transportation agency said in a release. Two of the passengers are accused of assaulting flight attendants on different flights.