newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Indy 500: Dixon leads qualifying, Power is in trouble

By David Malsher-Lopez
Motorsport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDixon took full advantage of drawing number one in the draw, and the ambient 80degF/track 94degF at the start of the session to lay down the fastest first lap – 232.574mph – the fourth fastest second lap, the fastest third lap, and the fastest fourth lap to clock an average of 231.828mph.

www.motorsport.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josef Newgarden
Person
Marco Andretti
Person
Simon Pagenaud
Person
Pato O'ward
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Will Power
Person
Helio Castroneves
Person
Marcus Ericsson
Person
Rinus Veekay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Indycar#Mclaren#Dixon Kanaan#Team Penske Chevrolet#Meyer Shank Racing Honda#4 Lap#Running#Runs#P2#1 5 Bar Turbo Boost#Grid Positions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Sports
News Break
Honda
News Break
Motorsports
Related
Indianapolis, INwcn247.com

Hondas dominate speed chart in preview of Indy qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott Dixon turned the quickest lap on Fast Friday. Marcus Ericsson posted the best four-lap average, and the Honda-powered cars claimed seven of the top 10 positions as the Indianapolis 500 gears up for qualifying weekend. Dixon took the day's top honors with a speed of 233.302 mph. But with Indy's unique format, Ericsson's speed of 231.949 may provide a better preview for the first day of qualifying. Colton Herta had the second-best four-lap average at 231.726. Pato O'Ward had the best Chevrolet at 231.522.
Indianapolis, INspeedwaydigest.com

Dixon Jumps to Top as Practice Heats Up at Indy

Scott Dixon may be known as “The Iceman,” but perhaps nobody is better in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES when the heat is on. Six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Dixon led practice Wednesday for the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge with a best lap of 226.829 mph in the No. 9 PNC Bank Grow Up Great Honda as track and air temperatures climbed compared to Opening Day Tuesday. 2008 Indy 500 winner Dixon led three Chip Ganassi Racing drivers in the top five.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Scott Dixon opens as early Indy 500 PointsBet favorite

Scott Dixon, one of four winners in the first four NTT IndyCar races this year, is the early line favorite at PointsBet Sportsbook to win the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 30, 2021 (11 a.m. ET, NBC). With more than two weeks before the 105th running of...
Indianapolis, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Dixon fastest on 2nd day of Indy practice

INDIANAPOLIS – Ed Carpenter Racing, fresh off its first victory since 2016, brought fast cars to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with every intention of completing a sweep in its own backyard. Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon was fastest Wednesday on the second day of Indianapolis 500 practice, but he was...
Indianapolis, INwestplainsdailyquill.net

Dixon knocks two budding young stars from Indy 500 pole

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott Dixon slammed the brakes on IndyCar's current youth movement by winning his fourth Indianapolis 500 pole by a mere 0.03 seconds on Sunday. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
Indianapolis, INFrankfort Times

Dixon slams brakes on youth movement with Indy 500 pole

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott Dixon saw his team tinkering with his race car but asked no questions. When his three teammates made their Indianapolis 500 qualifying attempts, he didn't want to hear their feedback. The six-time IndyCar champion and greatest driver of his generation wanted to be left alone to...
Indianapolis, INRepublic

Penske struggles with speed, Power outside of Indy 500 field

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been 26 years since Roger Penske watched his cars leave Indianapolis Motor Speedway after failing to make the Indianapolis 500. Penske now owns the place, and yet his team stunningly finds itself again fighting for a spot in the field. Will Power, one of the greatest qualifiers...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Indy 500: Dixon beats Herta for fourth Indy pole

Marcus Ericsson, took the #8 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda out first, and as he got to his fourth lap, he started getting very close to the walls, but he kept his foot in, knowing that whatever happened, his third Indy 500 would yield his best grid position here. His pace was...
Indianapolis, INktbb.com

Former winner Power unable to clinch spot in Indy 500; Scott Dixon leads Fast Nine

Will Power, the 2018 Indianapolis 500 champion, is at risk of missing this year’s race after failing to lock in a spot in the field during qualifying Saturday. Power’s best qualifying speed of 229.228 mph over four laps at the 2.5-mile oval wasn’t enough to clinch a top-30 place. He will attempt to earn one of three remaining spots Sunday, along with Sage Karam, Simona De Silvestro, Charlie Kimball and RC Enerson.
Indianapolis, INObserver-Reporter

Dixon drives to Indy 500 pole for Ganassi

INDIANAPOLIS – Scott Dixon saw his team tinkering with his race car but asked no questions. When his three teammates made their Indianapolis 500 qualifying attempts, he didn’t want to hear their feedback. The six-time IndyCar champion and greatest driver of his generation wanted to be left alone to prepare...
Indianapolis, INspeedwaymedia.com

Chevrolet NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500: Fast nine driver quotes – Veekay puts Chevy on front row

RINUS VEEKAY PUTS CHEVY ON FRONT ROW FOR INDIANAPOLIS 500. RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITCOIN ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET, QUALIFIED 3RD:. “I had a big moment on the last lap, in the first corner. I never lifted, but when I think back, maybe I should have! That last lap was the sketchiest lap I’ve ever done, but I kept my foot on the gas. I wanted it to be as on the limit as possible, so I kept the power on, even with all the wiggling. I knew Turn One would be the trickiest so once I got through, I thought it would be fine. I couldn’t have gone any faster. I was happy to make the Fast Nine yesterday and we’re grateful to have Chevy power taking me to the front row! I’m very happy for the team and very grateful, for all the sleepless nights and hard work. I think we can go for the win next Sunday. I love Indy, and with the Ed Carpenter Chevy, it’s such a pleasure – apart from that last lap! I have a great car and a great team around me. That win last week has changed the spirit within the team and we were all extremely motivated. The entire month of May has been amazing.”
Indianapolis, INspeedsport.com

Ganassi Duo Paces Full-Field Indy 500 Practice

INDIANAPOLIS – Shortly after Scott Dixon celebrated his fourth Indy 500 pole, Chip Ganassi Racing continued its dominance at this year’s 105th Indianapolis 500 in the two-hour, full field practice that followed the Fast Nine Shootout on Sunday. Alex Palou was the fastest in the No. 10 NTT DATA Honda...
MotorsportsPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Dixon, Honda Claim Pole For 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth time, Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon will lead the field to green at the Indianapolis 500. The 2008 Indy 500 winner and six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion claimed pole in an electric Firestone Fast Nine final qualifying session Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a four-lap average speed of 231.685 mph.
Indianapolis, INindianapublicradio.org

Scott Dixon Secures His Fourth Indy 500 Pole Position

Scott Dixon will start in the pole position for the Indianapolis 500 for a fourth time. The one-time Indy 500 winner hopes to kiss the bricks again this year. Last year, Scott Dixon finished second behind Takuma Sato after a caution flag on the last few laps left him without a chance to try to pass and win the race.
Motorsportskickinthetires.net

Scott Dixon Grabs Pole; Field Set for Indy 500

Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway settled some important business ahead of next weekend’s 105th Indianapolis 500 for the NTT IndyCar Series. The final three spots were filled amongst five teams and the pole winner was determined in the annual Bump/Pole Day on the 2.5-mile track. Last-Row Shootout. Firstly, the Last-Row...