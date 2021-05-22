newsbreak-logo
Berrien County, MI

Maggie Tidey – Berrien County Student Athlete of the Week

wsjmsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaggie Tidey of Lake Michigan Catholic High School Soccer is the WSJM Sports Berrien County Student Athlete of the Week for the week of May 9, 2021. The Lakers played three matches in the week. Maggie started with four goals in a 4-0 win over New Buffalo. She then scored eight goals in an 8-0 win over Brandywine. She finished the week with one goal in a 3-2 win over Coloma. The 13 goals for the week gives her 38 on the season. It also gives her 102 career goals, which breaks a Lake Michigan Catholic school record.

www.wsjmsports.com
