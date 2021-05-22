Maggie Tidey – Berrien County Student Athlete of the Week

Grace Constable of Berrien Springs High School Track is the WSJM Sports Berrien County Student Athlete of the Week for the week of May 2, 2021. In a double dual meet against Buchanan and South Haven, Grace won the 100 Meter Dash with a time of :12.84 and the 200 Meter Dash with a time of :26.64. She also ran a leg for the winning 800 Meter Relay team. Later in the week at the Vons Ins. Invitational in Holland, she once again won the 100 Meter Dash with a time of :13.04 and the 200 Meter Dash with a time of :27.53. She also ran legs for the 400 Meter and Sprint Medley Relay teams.