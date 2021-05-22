newsbreak-logo
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Good to go Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Kleber (Achilles) is available and will start in Saturday's Game 1 against the Clippers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports. Kleber missed six of Dallas' last eight games due to Achilles soreness, but head coach Rick Carlisle said that he'll play in the Mavs' first playoff game. The 28-year-old forward averaged 7.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 26.8 minutes per game this season, while also shooting 41 percent from three-point range.

