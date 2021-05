An epic win at the Spanish Grand Prix – his second ever MotoGP win – thrusts Ducati's Jack Miller back under the spotlight. Now, it's all eyes on Le Mans. So, where do I start on that one? From when the chequered flag dropped – well, maybe a corner or two before that to be honest – I was on this massive rollercoaster of emotions. One minute crying like a baby, the next one fist-pumping and high-fiving everyone in sight. The feelings are hard to put into words really. So I'll do my best.