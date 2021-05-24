Man arrested in Tyler in connection with shooting death of Oregon woman
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested a Portland, Oregon man in Tyler Friday in connection with the shooting death of a 30-year-old woman. Henry Deondrae Brogdon, 30, is still being held in the Smith County jail on charges of murder, arson causing bodily injury or death, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $275,000 for the arson and firearm possession charges.www.kltv.com