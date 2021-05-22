City of Los Alamitos receives two awards from California Park and Recreation Society

Re “District meeting forced to go virtual” (May 11):. Glad this story was on the front page, calling attention to what is being taught to our children. The new “curriculum” to be taught is not an objective subject like math, grammar or spelling, etc., but a new theory added to civics instruction. Once a teacher chooses to use this material, children must listen and internalize how this country was founded on the heinous sin of racism, and that after 70 years of civil rights struggles, new laws and honoring Martin Luther King’s legacy we have failed to get past the Jim Crow era. If you believe that our institutions are irredeemably infected with this disease, like mold in your house, then the structure must be torn down and rebuilt. But, before we indoctrinate our kids further, let’s show parents the names of the new society’s architects and what the plans look like for the new “house” they envision for America. As an immigrant, my family and I came for the American dream, found it, were helped by it, and are very worried that the new house will look a lot like the one we left behind.