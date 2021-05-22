newsbreak-logo
California State

City of Los Alamitos receives two awards from California Park and Recreation Society

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to the City of Los Alamitos for their Award of Excellence from the California Park & Recreation Society (CPRS) for the Serve Los Al event in the category of Creating Community Award of Excellence and in the category of Digital Media for the Los Alamitos Recreation & Community Services Department’s social media, marketing, and communications!

