Police in Bay City investigating after suspects fire multiple shots at motorist

MAY 6, 2021 BAY CITY, MICH: On Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at approximately 6:40p.m., officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to McLaren Bay Region Hospital for a report of subject who had been dropped off there with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is a 19 year old resident of Saginaw and is in critical condition. Officers received information that the shooting may have occurred near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and 27th Street in the south end of Bay City. Officers located multiple shell casings in the street at that location. The vehicle that the victim was believed to have been in at the time of the shooting was located near 11th Street and N. Trumbull Street with multiple bullet holes in the vehicle. Assistance was provided by the Bay County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police and Hampton Township Public Safety. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL(5245).