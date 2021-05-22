newsbreak-logo
Police in Bay City investigating after suspects fire multiple shots at motorist

Cover picture for the article(BAY CITY, Mich.) – Bay City Department of Public Safety is seeking information in an incident that occurred Friday resulting in gunshots fired. At approximately 11:00 p.m. on May 21st, multiple gunshots were fired by two suspects at a person(s) in a motor vehicle in the area of Midland Street and Linn Street, in Bay City. The two suspects, and the motorist who was shot at, left the scene.

Saginaw County, MIabc12.com

Driver blames crash through MBS International Airport fence on deer

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The driver who crashed through a fence at MBS International Airport and entered the airfield told investigators he was swerving to miss a deer. The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office spoke to the Bay City man, who told investigators he doesn’t remember anything that happened after the crash early Tuesday. He checked himself into an area hospital Wednesday morning.
Michigan Statewsgw.com

Missing Man Found Safe In Ogemaw County

– Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for 88-year-old George Paul Sivertson. Sivertson was last seen in the Bay City Walmart parking lot in a silver 4-door Toyota Camry. Police say Sivertson has dementia and drove off from Walmart while his wife was inside shopping. Family members...
Bay City, MIwbkb11.com

Missing 88-year-old

BAY CITY, Mich. — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing 88–year–old man. George Paul Silverston was last seen in a Bay City Walmart parking lot. He was wearing a blue jacket, gray shirt, suspenders and blue jeans. Silverston has hazel eyes, gray hair, is 6 feet in height and weighs 194 pounds. Silverston was driving a silver four-door Toyota Camry with a handicap plate.
Michigan StateWNEM

Police searching for missing, elderly man with dementia

Michigan State Police need your help searching for a missing and endangered man. George Paul Sivertson, 88, was last seen in the Walmart parking lot in Bay City in a silver Toyota Camry. He’s described as 6’ and 194 pounds. He has grey hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a blue jacket, gray T-shirt, suspenders, and blue jeans.
Bay City, MIabc17news.com

Ducklings rescued from sewer drain, reunited with mother

BAY CITY, Michigan (WNEM) — A community came together to rescue some ducklings that fell through a sewer grate and reunite them with their mother. The Bay City Public Safety Department was called to help scoop the four ducklings out while the Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy found the mother duck with her single duckling that didn’t fall in.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Bay City man charged with four felonies; charges include assault with intent to murder, unlawful imprisonment

TRAVERSE CITY — A Bay City man remains detained at Grand Traverse County Jail after being accused of stabbing his ex’s new partner. Ian Christian Appold, 25, faces charges of assault with intent to murder, unlawful imprisonment, assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearms possession. He was arraigned May 7 in 86th District Court before Chief Magistrate Tammi Rodgers, who set bond at $500,000 with conditions such as home arrest, GPS tether and more.
Bay City, MIWNEM

Residents react to critical shooting in Bay City

Neighbors in Bay City are reacting to an out-of-town man being shot in his car as police continue to track down a person of interest. “I don’t know what this world is coming to anymore,” said Betty Lum. Lum lives a block away from where bullets went flying in Bay...
Bay City, MIkisswtlz.com

Bay City Police Investigating Wednesday Shooting

At approximately 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to McLaren Bay Region Hospital for a report of subject who had been dropped off there with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is a 19-year-old resident of Saginaw and is in critical condition....
Bay City, MIPosted by
MLive

Bay City police investigate shooting of Saginaw man

BAY CITY, MI — Police in Bay City are investigating a shooting after a Saginaw man showed up at a hospital with bullet wounds. About 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, police responded to McLaren Bay Region hospital after a 19-year-old Saginaw man had been dropped off there. The man had been shot multiple times and was listed in critical condition.
Bay City, MIbaycitymi.org

News Flash

MAY 6, 2021 BAY CITY, MICH: On Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at approximately 6:40p.m., officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to McLaren Bay Region Hospital for a report of subject who had been dropped off there with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is a 19 year old resident of Saginaw and is in critical condition. Officers received information that the shooting may have occurred near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and 27th Street in the south end of Bay City. Officers located multiple shell casings in the street at that location. The vehicle that the victim was believed to have been in at the time of the shooting was located near 11th Street and N. Trumbull Street with multiple bullet holes in the vehicle. Assistance was provided by the Bay County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police and Hampton Township Public Safety. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL(5245).
Bay City, MIwsgw.com

Bay City Man Arrested In Stabbing Of Traverse City Man

A Bay City man faces attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing and holding a Traverse City man at gunpoint shortly after Midnight Tuesday. Police with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office say the Bay City man entered the victim’s Garfield Township apartment, and, after a short moment began stabbing him in the wrist.
Bay City, MIyournewsnet.com

Bay City Man Arrested After Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend's Boyfriend

A Bay City man is now facing attempted murder charges after attacking his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. On Tuesday morning, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office responded to an report of an assault in Garfield Township. The victim, a 27-year-old Traverse City man told dispatch that he was stabbed in the...
Saginaw, MIPosted by
MLive

Fatal shooting puts spotlight on short-term rentals in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI — As the week began, Saginaw was marred by a shooting in a rental house that left one person dead and four wounded. The house was a short-term rental, advertised on Facebook as an unofficial Airbnb. As short-term rentals continue popping up in Saginaw and Bay City, officials...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Bay County teen arrested in alleged online threat against student

A 16-year-old was arrested Monday in Bay County after allegedly posting a threat against a high school student, Michigan State Police said. MSP Tri-City Post troopers were dispatched to Pinconning High School at about 9:45 a.m. after the teen, a former student, "posted a threat of bodily harm along with a picture of himself holding a weapon on social media earlier this morning, and that he intended to assault the student at the school this afternoon," state police said.