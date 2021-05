Former journalist Martin Bashir has offered somewhat of an apology to Prince William and Prince Harry in the wake of the BBC investigation that found that he used "deceitful methods" to secure his bombshell 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Bashir said in an interview with The Sunday Times that he was "deeply sorry" and "never wanted to harm" the late princess. "I never wanted to harm Diana in any way and I don't believe we did," he claimed in the interview. "Everything we did in terms of the interview was as she wanted, from when she wanted to alert the palace, to when it was broadcast, to its contents... My family and I loved her."