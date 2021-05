CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire will end its participation in all pandemic-related federal unemployment compensation programs next month but will offer “summer stipends” totaling $10 million to encourage people to find jobs. About 35,000 people are currently collecting unemployment benefits. Sununu says now that the unemployment rate has dropped below 3% and there’s an abundance of jobs, the extra $300 per week they’ve been getting will go away on June 19. But unemployed workers who find full-time jobs will get $1,000 bonuses after completing eight weeks of work, and part-time workers will get $500.