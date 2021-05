The Dallas Mavericks will be without their second-leading scorer as they attempt to jockey for a guaranteed playoff spot when they take on the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Kristaps Porzingis will miss his fourth of five games tonight with a sore right knee. The 20.2 points per game scorer played just 21 minutes in Thursday’s 115-105 win in Detroit following a three-game absence. Saturday will mark the 23rd game missed by the 7’3″ center this season as the Mavs will play it safe with his surgically-repaired knee on the front end of a back-t0-back.