Reggie Jackson is being diplomatic. As he discusses the NBA’s play-in tournament—an event that has had everyone from LeBron James to Mark Cuban up in arms lately—Jackson keeps using the word “interesting.” It’s as if he’s talking about a thought experiment, and in a way, he is: Jackson doesn’t need to worry about the realities of the play-in because the Clippers are essentially locked into either the no. 3 or no. 4 seed in the Western Conference and will automatically advance to the postseason’s first round. Jackson says he didn’t even learn how the tournament worked until a few weeks ago.