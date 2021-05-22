newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Olivia Rodrigo says lockdown was a 'blessing in disguise' for her career

By Celebretainment
Delaware County Daily Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo thinks becoming a global star amid the coronavirus lockdown was a "blessing in disguise". The 18-year-old singer has become a household name around the world over recent months, and Olivia thinks the pandemic has actually helped her to come to terms with her new-found fame. She explained: "It...

www.delcotimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blessing In Disguise#Songwriting#Drama#High School Musical#Night School#Star#Late Night#Isolation#Time#Ha Ha#Junkets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Uber
News Break
BBC
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsAOL Corp

Olivia Rodrigo on ‘SNL’: A Superstar Is Born?

For artists at the “Are they for real?” stage of their career, “Saturday Night Live” is one of the great proving grounds — over the decades we’ve seen Nirvana, Pink and Kendrick Lamar crush it and Ashlee Simpson and Lana Del Rey faceplant in spectacular fashion, to name five top-of-head examples. Without setting too high a standard, it is safe to say that fast-rising 18-year-old singer-actor Olivia Rodrigo, who already has one of the biggest hits of the year with the teen-heartbreak anthem “Drivers License,” knocked her two-song performance out of the park on Saturday night.
CelebritiesKTVB

Olivia Rodrigo Takes a Selfie With Her Idol Taylor Swift at the 2021 BRIT Awards

Olivia Rodrigo night was made at the 2021 BRIT Awards. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star got the opportunity to meet her idol, Taylor Swift, at the awards ceremony held at The O2 Arena in London, England, on Tuesday. Rodrigo, 18, has been a longtime fan of the "Love Story" singer, and snapped a photo of the two together at the show.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Olivia Rodrigo: I'm an oversharer

Olivia Rodrigo is an "oversharer". The 18-year-old singer thinks her approach to songwriting is simply an "extension" of her willingness to be open and honest in her everyday life. She explained: "I've always been such an oversharer. "I'll tell my Uber driver all of my deepest traumas and insecurities, and...
MusicWHAS 11

Olivia Rodrigo Reflects on Her Whirlwind Year (So Far) and 'HSMTMTS' Season 2 (Exclusive)

Olivia Rodrigo is having the best year. The 18-year-old star of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series captivated the world's attention following the release of her No. 1 smash hit, "Drivers License" (easily 2021's biggest hit so far), and subsequent singles, "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 U." But Rodrigo, who makes her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend and recently met her music idol, Taylor Swift, at the BRIT Awards, is enjoying every milestone achieved the only way she knows how -- one day at a time.
CelebritiesBillboard

Olivia Rodrigo Announces She's Dropping Her Third Single & Will Perform It on 'SNL'

Olivia Rodrigo is giving fans more of a taste of Sour, her upcoming debut album, with a new single "Good 4 U" out Friday (May 14), she announced on Monday (May 10). "New single 'good 4 u' on friday!!!performing it on snl too!!!!" she captioned an Instagram picture of the single's cover art, where a serious-faced Rodrigo is crossing her black leather glove-covered arms while posing in a cheerleading uniform.
Musictheurbantwist.com

Olivia Rodrigo First Realized “Drivers License” Had The Potential To Be A Hit When It Made Her Father Cry

The cover stories are going to be flying off the shelves as Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour looms as one of the only major pop releases of the year, thanks to the huge success of “Drivers License.” The rise of a Disney actress to a purveyor of a viral pop hit is defined in Billboard today, and her uh, eclectic outfits in the photos alone are worth a click. The story combines elements of what we already know about Olivia, such as her obsession with music and the fact that Taylor Swift has already written her a letter (to which Olivia has now responded), as well as new information, such as the fact that her label executives are ecstatic with her work ethic. (“I honestly don’t think she sleeps,” says Nicole Bilzerian, executive VP at Geffen.)
Musichot1061.com

Call Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Heartbreak Hotline to Get an Early Taste of Her New Album

Olivia Rodrigo is giving fans more of a taste of Sour, her upcoming debut album, through her heartbreak hotline. The 18-year-old pop star aired a promo for her album during a commercial break on Saturday Night Live‘s latest episode on Saturday (May 15), where she made her debut as a musical guest and performed her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Drivers License” and new song “Good 4 U.” Styled like a nostalgic commercial with lyrical and aesthetic references to her previously released songs, her Sour promo asks viewers, “Suffer from a broken heart? Do you eat strawberry ice cream at every meal? Do you want to scream real loud? The next time you’re heartbroken, don’t get sweet. Get Sour by Olivia Rodrigo.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Olivia Rodrigo on Her Mom's Reaction to “Drivers License”

Olivia Rodrigo exploded onto the music scene earlier this year with “drivers license,” and she basically hasn’t stopped moving since (hello, welcome to my 89th repeat listen of Sour this weekend). But even though “drivers license” immediately caught the attention of TikTokers everywhere—not to mention Regé-Jean Page and the cast of SNL—the High School Musical star’s debut single didn’t get the same reaction from everyone.
Makeupfeelingthevibe.com

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Her Favorite Beauty Products – Full List Inside!

Olivia Rodrigo has been busy lately. Between her Disney Plus show High School Musical: The Series coming out with season 2 on May 14, and her new album, Sour, dropping on May 21, it’s any wonder how she’s had time for herself. She did manage to discuss her beauty routine with VOGUE, including what go-to products she favors for her skin, makeup, and hair. We’ve got all the details below, so keep reading to find out what Olivia uses, and where you can get it for yourself!
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Olivia Rodrigo's BRIT Awards Performance Look Is Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen Her Wear

Olivia Rodrigo's first BRIT Awards was a special night — she performed everyone's favorite hit, "Drivers License," finally met her ultimate idol Taylor Swift, and did it all wearing gorgeous custom Dior. While she walked the red carpet in an adorable neon green tulle dress, for her performance, she did a total 180 and entered the stage in a dramatic red gown — a departure from her usual playful style. The flowy Dior number, which London-based stylist Anna Hughes-Chamberlain helped create with the designer, was the perfect complement to Olivia's emotional, soulful voice. And can we talk about those incredible sleeves?
PetsPosted by
Daily Mail

Ruff breakup? Video captures golden retriever howling along to the chorus of Olivia Rodrigo's hit single Driver's License - as her owner says the pup only sings along to THIS song

A golden retriever who can't stop howling to Olivia Rodrigo's heartbreak anthem 'Drivers License' has captured the hearts of millions — convincing many that she must be going through a breakup. Caroline Hill, who is known as @roobytuesdays on TikTok, posed a compilation video of her dog wailing to the...
Musicthesaxon.org

Olivia Rodrigo unveils her album SOUR, here are the five tracks to remember

Olivia Rodrigo has just released her very first album SOUR. We listened to it for you and we share with you the five tracks to remember. After several weeks of waiting, it is finally here! Olivia Rodrigo has just unveiled her debut album SOUR, composed of eleven titles. We had already been able to discover three pieces “Driver’s License”, “Already seen” and more recently “Good 4 u”. And if you love these songs, then you’re definitely going to be a fan of the rest. Five titles particularly caught our attention and we invite you to discover them without further delay. We start strong with the first song on the album, “Brutal”. A very rock song which once again proves the versatility of Olivia Rodrigo. We slow down the pace a little with a ballad, “1 step forward, 3 steps back”. Besides, for this song Olivia rodrigo took up the piano curve of the verses of “New Year’s Day” de Taylor Swift.
Musicfilmdaily.co

Olivia Rodrigo drops her album ‘SOUR’: What’s Twitter’s reaction?

If Taylor Swift calls Olivia Rodrigo her daughter, it is with good reason. Rodrigo seems to have nailed the genre of the heartbreak songs, the songs you listen to when you’re going through a vast miscellany of emotions in the aftermath of either falling in — or out of — love. In the process, she’s added her Gen-Z touch to it & honored Swift’s legacy of heartbreak songs.
MusicStars and Stripes

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' is a breakup album on a jagged little path to greatness

Just two short years ago, Olivia Rodrigo was second lead on the Disney Channel show “Bizaardvark.” She then cycled through a role on the Disney Plus show “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” on her way to a record deal, and a hit single, “Drivers License,” so big it may dwarf any song released this year.