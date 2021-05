Olivia Rodrigo has been busy lately. Between her Disney Plus show High School Musical: The Series coming out with season 2 on May 14, and her new album, Sour, dropping on May 21, it’s any wonder how she’s had time for herself. She did manage to discuss her beauty routine with VOGUE, including what go-to products she favors for her skin, makeup, and hair. We’ve got all the details below, so keep reading to find out what Olivia uses, and where you can get it for yourself!