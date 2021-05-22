Saweetie hopes to inspire change

Nah, but there are some charming elements: Saweetie, “Fast (Motion)” - I love Saweetie, and she knows how to make a summer banger. In Summer 2019 she released the alarmingly catchy track “My Type” and in Summer 2020 it was impossible to get away from “Tap In.” So I had high hopes when I found out that Saweetie was out with a new song, just as the weather really starts warming up. But “Fast (Motion)” is not the song of the summer. The song doesn’t have that playful Saweetie pizzazz, and even the inclusion of her famed moniker “I know that’s right!”—shoved into one of the verses—left me cold. The vocals sound like Kelis with a Khia beat and the overall production seems like it was made for a 30-second spot in a deodorant commercial above all else. The video gives off the same energy: Saweetie playing football, running track, dribbling a basketball... seriously, is this a Tampax commercial, a Gatorade commercial, or advertising for the Olympics this summer? The video includes product placements featuring Black-owned businesses, which is fantastic. I just wish they were featured in a better music video with a better Saweetie song.