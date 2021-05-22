High Wind Watch issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Sweetwater The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Sweetwater County in south central Wyoming * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 524 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the past two hours. * Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Sweetwater County Thunderstorms continue to persist in this area, with another 0.5 to 1 inch of rain possible over the next couple of hours.