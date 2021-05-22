newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fremont County, WY

High Wind Watch issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range and Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles including along I-25 and around the Casper area.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sweetwater County, WY
County
Natrona County, WY
County
Fremont County, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Mountains#High Wind Watch#Southwest#Rattlesnake Range#Winds#Gusts#Target Area#Mdt#Forecasts#Severe Certainty#I 25#Vehicles#Objects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Travel
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Sweetwater County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: East Sweetwater County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SWEETWATER COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 241 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 28 miles southeast of Rock Springs, moving north at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Sweetwater County, but could impact areas along highway 430 south of Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Flaming Gorge, Rock Springs and Green River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL SWEETWATER COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 210 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Green River, moving north at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will move northward along highway 191 south of Green River and Rock Springs.
Natrona County, WYclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Natrona County, Wyoming

SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN NATRONA COUNTY UNTIL 645 PM MDT... At 610 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bates Hole, or 20 miles south of Casper, moving north at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Natrona County.
Sweetwater County, WYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sweetwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Sweetwater The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Sweetwater County in south central Wyoming * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 524 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the past two hours. * Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Sweetwater County Thunderstorms continue to persist in this area, with another 0.5 to 1 inch of rain possible over the next couple of hours.
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rain will occur with this storm. Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Wind River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FREMONT COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 436 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northwest of Lysite, or 14 miles northeast of Shoshoni, moving east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lysite and Lost Cabin around 455 PM MDT.
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Wind River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN NATRONA AND EAST CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 512 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lost Cabin, or 26 miles east of Shoshoni, moving east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Natrona and east central Fremont Counties, including the following locations... Arminto.
Fremont County, WYwrrnetwork.com

BOR Snow Runoff Forecast lower for Boysen, Pilot Butte, Bull Lakes

The Bureau of Reclamation’s May forecast of the April through July runoff predicted for the Wind and Bighorn River Basins is as follows:. Bighorn Lake – Bighorn River April through July inflow to Bighorn Lake is forecast to be approximately 984,000 acre-feet (af), which is 78% of the 30-year average of 1,262,200 af. Approximately 149,000 af of the forecast volume was accumulated during April, which is 84% of the April average.
Rock Springs, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Snow remains an issue with alternate route

An alternate route between Green River and Rock Springs isn’t a new idea. During the mid 2000s, when money was a lot more free flowing into and out of government coffers, the idea was floated that an alternate route between the two cities would create a safer stretch of road for locals wanting to avoid Interstate 80’s heavy semi traffic, while giving Castle Rock Ambulance Service a secondary route to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. This sounds good in theory, but a number of questions were raised then which still need to be answered if this resurrected idea develops further. Most important is the issue of who and how frequently the route would be plowed and maintained.
Fremont County, WYwrrnetwork.com

Drought Conditions Easing with recent moisture

The U.S. Drought Monitor is reporting that Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie Counties are now out of extreme drought. The report shows the upper half of Fremont County and most of Hot Springs and Washakie counties are now in Moderate drought, with the southern half of Fremont County in Severe Drought.
Wyoming Statecounty10.com

Riverton radar up and running again; Wyoming spring weather tango continues

(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton announced Thursday morning the scheduled maintenance for their radar has been completed. Possible afternoon showers in the far northeast and northwest today, according to the NWSR. Otherwise, warm and breezy weather today is making way for rain and snow showers this weekend.
Big Horn County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka Mountains, Bighorn Mountains West, Cody Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Bighorn Mountains West; Cody Foothills; North Big Horn Basin; Southeast Big Horn Basin; Southeast Johnson County; Southwest Big Horn Basin; Yellowstone National Park Strong winds from showers and thunderstorms through sunrise Saturday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Strong winds between 45 and 55 mph with localized higher gusts from any showers or thunderstorms. These winds can be well away from any precipitation. * WHERE...Northern Wyoming. * WHEN...Now through sunrise Saturday.
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

Reclamation issues May 2021 snowmelt forecast for Bighorn River Basin

(Fremont County, WY) – The Bureau of Reclamation released their May forecast for the April through July runoff prediction in the Bighorn River Basin. In Fremont County, the Bighorn River Basin includes Boysen Reservoir, Bull Lake Reservoir, and the Wind River. Reclamation’s updated forecast is below. Bighorn Lake – Bighorn...
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

Elevated fire conditions, afternoon thunderstorms expected Friday

(Fremont County, WY) – Elevated fire conditions as well as afternoon thunderstorms are expected today, May 7, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Due to the forecast of. High temps, low humidity and wind are creating fire danger today especially in the southern portion of Fremont County. Afternoon...
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

#Snapped: Early May snowstorm blankets Sinks Canyon

Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form. (Lander, WY) – Rose Vowles captured these photos of spring...