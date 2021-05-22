newsbreak-logo
Lincoln County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 12:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Highlands; Eastern Lincoln County; South Central Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL LINCOLN AND SOUTHEASTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM MDT At 120 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Corona, moving north at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Corona and Cedarvale. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for central New Mexico.

San Miguel County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Miguel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL AND SOUTHEASTERN MORA COUNTIES At 412 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from La Cueva to 6 miles southeast of Trujillo, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Valmora, Maes, Watrous, Storrie Lake State Park, Trujillo, Trementina and Shoemaker. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 349 and 382. State Road 104 between Mile Markers 3 and 46. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico South central Harding County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 354 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Conchas Dam, or 22 miles south of Mosquero, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Conchas Dam, Conchas, Conchas Lake State Park and Bell Ranch. This includes State Road 104 between Mile Markers 70 and 94. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Chaves County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chaves, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chaves; Lincoln THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHWESTERN CHAVES COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 11:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; Southwest Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL CATRON COUNTY UNTIL NOON MDT At 1134 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Old Horse Springs, or 27 miles east of Reserve, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Old Horse Springs.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL AND WESTERN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Critical fire weather conditions will return today for much of central and western NM as an upper level storm system moves north of the region. Strong southwest winds with 5 to 10 hours of single digit humidity and high Haines will lead to widespread critical conditions across the Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands, middle Rio Grande Valley, and the Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas mountains. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas Mountains this afternoon and early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7-12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT MONDAY FOR PARTS OF WESTERN NM AND THE MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Critical fire weather conditions will return Monday for much of central and western NM as an upper level storm system moves north of the region. Strong southwest winds with 5 to 10 hours of single digit humidity and high Haines will lead to widespread critical conditions across the Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands, and middle Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM MDT MONDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 1 PM to 7 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands, and middle Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon and early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-11 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR MONDAY .Very dry air with Minimum RH values in the single digits, ongoing drought conditions, and winds around 20 MPH will create high to very high fire danger for portions of southwest and south central New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR VERY DRY CONDITIONS AND GUSTY WINDS FOR NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM MDT Monday. * AFFECTED AREA... Southwest and South Central New Mexico including Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112, and 113. * WIND...20 to 25 MPH with gusts 30 to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent * HIGHEST THREAT...is located across portions of the Bootheel, Rio Grande Valley, and Northern Lincoln National Forest. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Chaves County, NMweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. Target Area: Chavez Plains; Eddy Plains; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND VERY WINDY CONDITIONS IN THE GUADALUPE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, AND PARTS OF THE SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills, Guadalupe Mountains, Southeast New Mexico plains, Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...Through early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...6 critical to 8 extreme. * IMPACTS...Observe local burn bans. Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks.
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR MONDAY .Very dry air with Minimum RH values in the single digits, ongoing drought conditions, and winds around 20 MPH will create high to very high fire danger for portions of southwest and south central New Mexico. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY CONDITIONS AND GUSTY WINDS FOR NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA... Southwest and South Central New Mexico including Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112, and 113. * WIND...20 to 25 MPH with gusts 30 to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent * HIGHEST THREAT...is located across portions of the Bootheel, Rio Grande Valley, and Northern Lincoln National Forest. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Chaves County, NMweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chavez Plains; Eddy Plains; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS IN THE GUADALUPE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS AND ADJACENT PLAINS * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...Saturday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the mountains. Southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the plains. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * RFTI...7 to 8 or extreme. * IMPACTS...Observe local burn bans. Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .A mixture of wet-dry showers and thunderstorms from Friday will set the stage for potential fire starts today as strong westerly winds increase with very low humidity and unstable conditions. Several hours of critical fire weather conditions are most likely along and east of the central mountain chain into eastern NM. A cold front will move into the region tonight and alleviate fire weather concerns. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...All areas below significant snowpack from late morning through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph west of the central mountain chain and 25 to 35 mph east of the central mountain chain. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 16:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; Lower Rio Grande Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Highlands; Southwest Mountains; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Lower Rio Grande Valley, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Highlands, Upper Tularosa Valley, Southwest Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down.
Cibola County, NMweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, West Central Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...From Noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down.
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Lincoln County, Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern Lincoln County; Lower Rio Grande Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Chaves County; Southwest Mountains; Upper Tularosa Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Lincoln County, Lower Rio Grande Valley, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Highlands, South Central Mountains, Upper Tularosa Valley, Southwest Chaves County and Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon to 10 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down.
Lincoln County, NMRuidoso News

Three Rivers Fire grows as winds pick up over weekend

The Three Rivers Fire is 23% contained and was 7,120 acres in size, per a Monday morning fire update from the Lincoln National Forest. "Strong wind gusts yesterday tested the fire lines constructed by fire crews over the past several days," read the update. "Fire lines withstood the test, and significant progress continues to be made in containing the Three Rivers Fire.