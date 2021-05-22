High Wind Warning issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Keep two hands on your steering wheel in case of a sudden, strong wind gust. Target Area: East Sweetwater County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Sweetwater County. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 2 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles including along I-80.alerts.weather.gov