newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sweetwater County, WY

High Wind Warning issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Keep two hands on your steering wheel in case of a sudden, strong wind gust. Target Area: East Sweetwater County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Sweetwater County. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 2 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles including along I-80.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sweetwater County, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#Eastern Sweetwater County#East Sweetwater County#Gusts#Mdt#Caution#Target Area#Severe Certainty#I 80#Severity#Vehicles#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Travel
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Sweetwater County, WYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sweetwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sweetwater THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SWEETWATER COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
Sweetwater County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Flaming Gorge, Rock Springs and Green River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SWEETWATER COUNTY UNTIL 215 PM MDT At 147 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles southeast of Green River, moving northwest at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Sweetwater County, including the following locations...Extreme northeast Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area. This thunderstorm could impact the Green River area between 215 and 230 PM. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 82 and 102.
Sweetwater County, WYclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Sweetwater County, Wyoming

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. — SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SWEETWATER COUNTY UNTIL 445 PM MDT... At 414 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong thunderstorms 18 miles south of Wamsutter, moving north at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Sweetwater County.
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN NATRONA COUNTY UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 628 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Ervay, or 38 miles northeast of Jeffrey City, moving southeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Natrona County.