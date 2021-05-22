Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 12:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Accumulations of small hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: South Central Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY UNTIL 145 PM MDT At 119 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fort Stanton, or 10 miles northeast of Ruidoso, moving north at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ruidoso, Capitan, Encinoso, Alto, Fort Stanton, Smokey Bear Historical Park, Nogal and Angus. This includes Highway 380 between Mile Markers 75 and 94. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for central New Mexico.alerts.weather.gov