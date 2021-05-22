newsbreak-logo
Johnson County, WY

High Wind Watch issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Southeast Johnson County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Southeast Johnson County. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles including along I-25.

alerts.weather.gov
