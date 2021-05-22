High Wind Watch issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Wind River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN NATRONA AND EAST CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 512 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lost Cabin, or 26 miles east of Shoshoni, moving east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Natrona and east central Fremont Counties, including the following locations... Arminto.