Solid Saturday lifts Jordan Spieth to the fringe of contention at PGA Championship

Is this the year former Longhorns golfer Jordan Spieth joins the pantheon of players with a career grand slam?. Spieth, of course, is just one step away. He has been for a while now, since he won the 2017 Open Championship to give him a third unique major. All that was left after that week in the British Isles was the PGA Championship. He had been second in 2015. He all the momentum going into that event, but he finished in a tie for 28th at Quail Hollow Golf Course.