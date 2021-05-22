Not My Job: Jenny Finney Boylan Gets Quizzed On Hot Dogs

And now the game where we invite on people who've done big things to do a small thing. It's Not My Job. Elizabeth Warren was a law professor before becoming Massachusetts' first female senator in 2012. That went so well that she decided to join the 800 other Democrats running for president in 2020 and lasted longer than almost all of them. It's a story she tells in her new book "Persist." She joins us now with her dog Bailey somewhere nearby. Senator Warren, welcome to WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.