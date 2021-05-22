Miley Cyrus Celebrates Vaccine With Wet Hair In Muscly Tank

A fan has unearthed a video from 2019 that appears to show tension in Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship months before news broke that they had split. Miley Cyrus has always been a wild child, and that didn’t appear to always sit so well with her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. Earlier this week, a fan resurfaced a 2019 Access Hollywood interview with the pair at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. In the clip, Liam appeared annoyed with Miley as she started twerking on the red carpet. The two were dressed to the nines for the high-profile event, and Liam looked a bit embarrassed as Miley started pushing her backside towards him.