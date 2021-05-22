Miley Cyrus Celebrates Vaccine With Wet Hair In Muscly Tank
Miley Cyrus is celebrating having joined the other side. The 28-year-old singer last night posted a quick Instagram story to confirm she's received her COVID vaccine, posting for her 132 million followers and joking that Led Zeppelin is cool, but that the vaccine is "cooler." Miley, who made early pandemic headlines for supporting fans with her Bright Minded Instagram series, was all smiles as she showed off a band-aid, and the finish was unfussy as the star rocked damp hair. Check it out below.