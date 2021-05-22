newsbreak-logo
Miley Cyrus Celebrates Vaccine With Wet Hair In Muscly Tank

By Rebecca Cukier
Inquisitr.com
Inquisitr.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Miley Cyrus is celebrating having joined the other side. The 28-year-old singer last night posted a quick Instagram story to confirm she's received her COVID vaccine, posting for her 132 million followers and joking that Led Zeppelin is cool, but that the vaccine is "cooler." Miley, who made early pandemic headlines for supporting fans with her Bright Minded Instagram series, was all smiles as she showed off a band-aid, and the finish was unfussy as the star rocked damp hair. Check it out below.

Miley Cyrus
Cody Simpson
