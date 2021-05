Rep. Bryan Steil said he voted against a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol because it wasn’t necessary. “There are numerous ongoing federal investigations, including within the U.S. Department of Justice, which has already resulted in over 400 criminals being charged, as well as a bipartisan Senate committee investigation whose report is due out in the coming weeks,” the Janesville Republican said in an emailed response to a Gazette question.