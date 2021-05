Is it football season yet? Really, it never ends. My way-too-early rankings from about a month ago didn't include rookies, but now we know where they'll play so it's time to make our first pass at a set of rankings. We have to start somewhere! As players move around due to free agency, and of course as we get closer to the training camp, this list will be periodically updated. Throw a bookmark on this page and I'll keep up-to-date all year long. Let's dive in!