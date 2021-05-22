Escambia County School District announces Stellar Employee of the Year
During the May meeting of the Escambia County School Board, the name of Escambia County School District’s Steller Employee of the Year was announced. Superintendent Tim Smith introduced Suzanne Barnes who was also the Stellar Employee for the Month of February. She is the administrative school secretary at Brown Barge Middle School. She has been with the district for ten (10) years, and in her position for five and one-half (5.5) years. He told those in attendance that to be stellar means to be exceptionally good or outstanding; Suzanne Barnes is far beyond a stellar employee.thepulsepensacola.com