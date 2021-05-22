Escambia County School District announces Stellar Employee of the Year

Randy Burns has started at Escambia County as the new purchasing manager. He joins Escambia County with more than 25 years of experience in private and public procurement. Burns joins Escambia County from the City of Alexandria, Va., where he previously served as the Chief Procurement Officer. He also previously served as a purchasing agent at the Alexandria Police Department. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Jacksonville State University and holds several certifications including, Certified Professional Public Buyer. Burns was also the Procurement Division Manager in St. Mary’s County Maryland, where he directed all procurement operations for the County and was responsible for annual spending of more than $200 million. Burns is also a veteran of the United States Army.