Escambia County, FL

Escambia County School District announces Stellar Employee of the Year

By Pulse Staff
thepulsepensacola.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the May meeting of the Escambia County School Board, the name of Escambia County School District’s Steller Employee of the Year was announced. Superintendent Tim Smith introduced Suzanne Barnes who was also the Stellar Employee for the Month of February. She is the administrative school secretary at Brown Barge Middle School. She has been with the district for ten (10) years, and in her position for five and one-half (5.5) years. He told those in attendance that to be stellar means to be exceptionally good or outstanding; Suzanne Barnes is far beyond a stellar employee.

Pensacola, FLWEAR

Noble Senior Living in Pensacola issued several violations following inspection

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Noble Senior Living in Pensacola is facing several violations following the county fire marshal's visit to the assisted living facility on Monday. Channel 3 first reported last week on the investigation into Noble Senior Living. It followed a resident being arrested for attacking and killing another resident. More concerned citizens came forward following our initial story about poor living conditions at the facility.
Pensacola, FLwuwf.org

Mayor Robinson On Vaccinations: 'The Shots Are There'

The latest coronavirus figures and curbing greenhouse gas emissions were among the topics in Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson’s weekly news conference at City Hall on Monday. According to the latest figures from the Florida Department of Health, the numbers continue to be down in the Pensacola area. “It’s a nine...
Escambia County, FLthepulsepensacola.com

Randy Burns hired as new Escambia County Purchasing Manager

Randy Burns has started at Escambia County as the new purchasing manager. He joins Escambia County with more than 25 years of experience in private and public procurement. Burns joins Escambia County from the City of Alexandria, Va., where he previously served as the Chief Procurement Officer. He also previously served as a purchasing agent at the Alexandria Police Department. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Jacksonville State University and holds several certifications including, Certified Professional Public Buyer. Burns was also the Procurement Division Manager in St. Mary’s County Maryland, where he directed all procurement operations for the County and was responsible for annual spending of more than $200 million. Burns is also a veteran of the United States Army.