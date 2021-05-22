newsbreak-logo
Glastonbury organisers apologise after livestream hit by technical issues

 2 days ago
Glastonbury presents Live at Worthy Farm (PA Media)

Glastonbury Festival organisers have apologised to fans and ticket holders as their global livestream event was blighted by technical issues.

The event, Live At Worthy Farm, was due to start at 7pm but many reported on social media they were unable to access the stream due to an “invalid codes” error message.

A tweet from the official Glastonbury festival account said: “So sorry to those of you who haven’t been able to get onto the stream yet. We’re speaking to Driift to find out what the issue is and trying to do everything we can to get this sorted ASAP. Please bear with us.”

The event’s producers, Driift, tweeted to say they were looking into the matter “urgently”.

They said: “Hello! We’re looking into the issues of invalid codes urgently.

“If you’re having issues with the live stream please do not fret, you’ll be able to rewind once you’re in. Thanks!”.

Directed by Grammy-nominated Paul Dugdale – who has worked on projects with Adele, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, Sir Paul McCartney and more – the evening sees acts including Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka and Wolf Alice performing.

It features performances from well-known sites around the farm, including the Stone Circle and Pyramid field, after the full festival was cancelled for a second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Singer-songwriter George Ezra and Irish disco producer Roisin Murphy are also on the bill, while festival co-founder Michael Eavis, 85, will lead a spoken-word narration of the five-hour event with the help of PJ Harvey and Jarvis Cocker, plus Kate Tempest, George The Poet and Kurupt FM.

The Smile_ Photo Credit Alex Lake

Musicians Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner – known as The Smile – will also perform a first-ever set of original music for the event.

BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James tweeted: “It wouldn’t be an authentic Glastonbury experience if it wasn’t a complete pain in the arse to get in tbf.”

Saturday night’s show will support Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid, the festival’s three main charity partners.

The event is also being screened at select cinemas across the UK.

