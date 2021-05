If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that we need to prioritize mental health. For adults, yes, but also for children — especially for children. We are in a national crisis. One in five children is living with a mental illness. Nearly 50% of lifetime mental illness presents itself before the age of 14. And suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people. These are real statistics with real repercussions. And we need to address them — and fast.