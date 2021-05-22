Strong second half carries Craig past Evansville in girls nonconference soccer

A dominating second half helped Janesville Craig's girls soccer team rally for a win Saturday.

Claudia Fieiras had a goal and an assist to lead the Cougars to a 4-1 nonconference win over Evansville.

Craig (4-5) trailed 1-0 at half but turned up the intensity in the second half.

"We did not play well the first half," first-year Craig head coach Casey Berg said. "We talked at halftime about doing a better job the second half making better quality crosses, and the girls came out and executed that plan.

"We're a little fatigued with the schedule we've had lately, but I'm really proud of effort that second half. We played much better."

Fieiras tied the game off a free kick in the 55th minute, and junior Kiah Biddick gave the Cougars the lead for good in the 66th minute off an assist from Ema Frick.

Lilli Rick and Grace Brown added insurance goals for Craig two minutes apart late in the match.

Craig hosts Beloit Memorial on Monday.

CRAIG 4, EVANSVILLE 1

Evansville;1;0--1

Janesville Craig;0;4--4

First Half

E--20:00

Second Half

C--Claudia Fieiras 55:00. C--Kiah Biddick (Ema Frick) 66:00. C--Lilli Rick (penalty kick) 83:00. C--Grace Brown (Fieiras) 85:00.

Saves--Evansville 7, Abby Trapp (C) 11