Kentucky State

Cris Blehar, of Vine Grove, KY Murdered: Teenager Arrested

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwNvt_0a8AOEwW00

Vine Grove, KY. (May 22, 2021) -  Kentucky State Police contacted on Friday in reference to a deceased female that was located inside a residence on Woodland Road in Meade County.

KSP Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and discovered 65-year-old Cris Blehar, of Vine Grove, KY deceased inside the residence. 

Blehar was pronounced deceased by the Meade County Coroners Office.  

Through investigation, it was determined that Blehar had been murdered and a suspect was developed.

The suspect, Tyler Perry, age 18 of Vine Grove, KY was located, interviewed, and charged with Murder and Tampering with physical evidence.

Perry is lodged in the Meade County Detention Center. This incident remains under investigation by Detective Bryan Washer. 

