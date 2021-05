If you haven't already started thinking about your summer vacations, there's no time like the present -- Memorial day is just a few weeks away!. Just in case you're looking for a little outdoor escape this season, camping is a great option to get away and spend time with yourself, a significant other or a small group of friends or family. After all, getting outdoors is more needed than ever -- especially when you've been spending so much time within the confines of your home.