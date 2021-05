Perhaps best known as the longtime host of television’s “Tic-Tac-Dough,” Wink Martindale was also one of radio’s best DJs. Born Winston Conrad Martindale in Tennessee, Martindale saw his dream career become a reality in 1951 when, at the age of 17, he landed a job at a radio station WPLI right in his hometown. The station was managed by his Sunday school teacher, and the gig paid $25 per week to handle announcing the evening shift … and pretty much any other job that needed to be done around the station.