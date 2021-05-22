Prince William ‘feels shocked by Prince Harry’s comments’

Prince William and younger brother Prince Harry, the sons of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, are only two years apart in age and have remained close all their lives — with notable exceptions. Both boys grew up under the loving care of their parents as well as nannies like Tiggy Pettifer, and attended first Ludgrove School and then Eton College before their paths diverged, with William going on to St. Andrews where he met Kate Middleton and Harry going on to officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. From the English social scene to royal engagements, the world watched Harry and William growing up together in photos, seemingly inseparable for so long — and then watched too, as a rift rarely captured in the pictures made itself known between the once-close siblings.