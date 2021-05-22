newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince William ‘feels shocked by Prince Harry’s comments’

KXLY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William was “shocked” by Prince Harry’s recent comments about the royal family, according to an expert. The 36-year-old prince recently spoke candidly about his family’s private problems, when he likened being a royal to “living in a zoo”, and his brother is said to be in a state of shock over the remarks.

www.kxly.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#British Royal Family#Uk#Younger Brother#Duke Of Sussex#Cambridge#Silence#Eye To Eye#Changed#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Royal aide who made bullying claim against Meghan Markle leaving service of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The senior aide who made bullying allegations against Meghan Markle has resigned from his role as chief executive of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s charity foundation. Jason Knauf will leave the Royal Foundation and end his working relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton in December because of a “planned international relocation”, according to the charity. Mr Knauf has worked with the royal couple for seven years, having been appointed Kensington Palace’s communications secretary in 2015 and senior adviser in 2019, as well as chief executive of the Royal Foundation.It was in his role as communications secretary when, in...
EntertainmentHello Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan's waxworks find new home after couple quit royal life

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's waxworks at Madame Tussauds London have been moved to a new area of the museum, following Harry and Meghan's departure from royal life. The wax figures were removed from the royal family section last year when the Sussexes announced their decision to step back, but they've now been relocated to the Awards Party zone alongside the likes of Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Nicole Kidman and the Beckhams, to "reflect their move from Frogmore to Hollywood".
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Meghan Markle bullying accuser exits William and Kate’s foundation

The aide who accused Meghan Markle of bullying staffers is stepping down from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Foundation. Jason Knauf, who is a Texas native, is exiting because of a “planned international relocation,” and will stay on the job until the end of year, the foundation announced in a press release on Wednesday.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Sarah Ferguson Thinks Meghan Markle Can Do No Wrong

British royal family news reveals that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York are like two peas in a royal pod. They are both commoners who married a UK prince who disgraced the family. As such they have taken plenty of heat but keep right on chugging along, shame is damned, regularly inserting themselves into the limelight—plucky ladies full of cheek if nothing else.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Prince William and Prince Harry Are ‘Not Talking at the Moment’ Despite Reconnecting at Philip’s Funeral, Royal Expert Claims

Still rocky. Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship is still a work in progress following their U.K. reunion last month, according to royal expert Nick Bullen. “All of my sources tell me that they are not talking at the moment,” the editor-in-chief and cofounder of True Royalty TV exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, May 10.
CelebritiesPopculture

Prince Harry and Prince William's Dedication of Princess Diana Statue May Hint Rift Still Needs Healing

Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William remain divided following the Duke of Sussex’s return trip to the U.K. in April, according to one royal source. Although there had been hope the brothers would reconcile their difference when Harry returned home to the U.K. to attend grandfather Prince Philips funeral, new details about the upcoming unveiling of a Princess Diana statue seem to indicate their rift prevails.
Mental Healthcompsmag.com

Watch the video of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s mental health minute

This radio segment finishes out the Duke and Duchess’s slew of activities for Mental Health Awareness week. Yesterday, the pair visited three organizations in Wolverhampton, all of which support mental wellbeing in various ways. The royals engaged with young people aided by the groups and got to have some fun, playing ping pong and interacting with support animals. Beckham also encouraged citizens in “Taking time to reflect through the most challenging of years.” Annie Goldsmith.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince William & Prince Harry’s Life in Photos, From Prep School Playmates to Feuding Royals

Prince William and younger brother Prince Harry, the sons of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, are only two years apart in age and have remained close all their lives — with notable exceptions. Both boys grew up under the loving care of their parents as well as nannies like Tiggy Pettifer, and attended first Ludgrove School and then Eton College before their paths diverged, with William going on to St. Andrews where he met Kate Middleton and Harry going on to officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. From the English social scene to royal engagements, the world watched Harry and William growing up together in photos, seemingly inseparable for so long — and then watched too, as a rift rarely captured in the pictures made itself known between the once-close siblings.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Prince William pays tribute to murdered policeman

The Duke of Cambridge paid tribute to a murdered policeman on Wednesday (12.05.21). Prince William laid a wreath on a memorial bench during a visit to Croydon Custody Centre in honour of Sgt. Matt Ratana, who was shot in September 2020 as he prepared to search a handcuffed suspect, and also spoke privately to the officer’s partner of five years, Su Bushby.