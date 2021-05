In just a matter of weeks, millions of sports enthusiasts will be glued to their screens for one of the biggest sporting events of the year: the Tokyo Olympics. After a year-long hiatus, fans are eager to see how the summer games will play out, from intense track and field races to gold-winning gymnastics routines (yes, we’re looking at you, Simone Biles). But we’re curious to know, will these competitions be available to watch online? And if so, what are the streaming service options? Read on for more details on how to live stream the Olympics.