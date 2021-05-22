newsbreak-logo
Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny & Jon Bon Jovi added to BBMAs

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDick Clark Productions and NBC have announced that Alicia Keys and Bad Bunny have been added to the superstar lineup of performers for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) with appearances by Jon Bon Jovi, Gabrielle Union, Chelsea Handler, Kathryn Hahn, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom, Jr., Henry Golding and Dixie D’Amelio. Hosted by Nick Jonas, the BBMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23rd at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC.

themusicuniverse.com
