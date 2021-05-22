newsbreak-logo
Belly Up concerts this summer to favor those who are vaccinated

By Jason Auslander
Vail Daily
 2 days ago
The summer return of live music to Aspen’s main, year-round concert venue is set for June and will favor those who have been vaccinated. That was the word last week from Belly Up owner Michael Goldberg, who told members of the Pitkin County Board of Health he’s committed to ensuring that 80% of his customers each night will be vaccinated, while the other no more than 20% must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours.

Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Moloney: Another lousy day in paradise

When we think of sustainability, we rarely consider sustaining the lives of humans who are at risk of death by suicide. Suicide is more than an issue of mental health, open dialogue, and community involvement. It is an issue of our environment. The mountain West has earned the morbid nickname...
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

High Altitude Society: Vail Valley Business Women Gather Together at Westin Riverfront Resort

The Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa welcomed Vail Valley Business Women recently for an in-person meeting and everyone was thrilled to see smiling faces. Zoom fatigue is a real thing, and, so it was nice to connect and interact with friends and acquaintances and meet new members in person. VVBW members gathered for an indoor/outdoor gathering featuring Lisa Mattis, president and chief executive officer of Can Do Multiple Sclerosis which is a national nonprofit organization that helps families living with MS thrive.
Eagle, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Swift Foundation awards $3,000 to Eagle Valley Elementary School

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation — a nonprofit formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications, the company that owns and operates the Vail Daily and Eagle Valley Enterprise newspapers — recently distributed $3,000 to Eagle Valley Elementary School for a school-wide literacy program. The program will be hosted...
Eagle, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: Standard culture

I like Eagle because it is a nice place to live. No big crime or offensive circumstances — like belligerent passersby, filth, loud noises, offensive sights or smells. Anyone can walk the streets and enjoy the public venues without being offended. Isn’t this what most people are looking for?. What...
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Shelf indulgence: Vail Valley book clubs allow readers to expand perspectives

Reading can spark imagination, open up perception and stimulate conversation — especially within book clubs. Books clubs help build a sense of community while expanding a participant’s worldview. Since the pandemic, book clubs have been meeting on Zoom, allowing second-home owners and other friends and family who don’t live in Eagle County year-round to join from out of state. For example, Vail Public Library’s Books ‘n’ Bites club has about 23 members — about 10 regulars — from as far as Kentucky, California and North Dakota.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: Thanks, Vail Public Library

I read with interest the letter about “The Mitten” book being shown in such a stellar way for so many to enjoy. Such a wonderful story. My granddaughter, Peyton, and I drove from Eagle to Bighorn Park during Spring Break to see this display. My thanks to the Vail Public...
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Vail area locals celebrate the return of big concerts: ’This is something I need to heal’

Listening to music at home has kept EagleVail resident Robyn Loring Specthrie going during the past 14 months of pandemic life, including when she battled COVID-19 herself. But the experience of seeing music live, surrounded by other fans, is something that cannot be replaced by a livestream or even the best of home speakers, she said. A live concert is something else entirely.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

MORE2Dance hosts ’The Little Mermaid’

For the first time in 24 months, the MORE2Dance Studio will host a dance recital. Since February, 115 dancers ages 4 to 18 have been working hard to bring life to “The Little Mermaid.”. On Sunday, watch as Ariel tries to escape her life as a mermaid and be with...
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: StoryWalk at Bighorn Park is great

This letter is in response to the unkind words Terry Oakes doled out regarding the Vail Public Library’s StoryWalk installation at Bighorn Park. Unlike Terry, I find the exhibit superbly engaging. If the library’s goal was to create an interactive and educational learning space in a safe (socially distanced) environment,...
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Robinson: Why Eddie Campos is the young professional of the year

It was 15 months ago that life changed as we knew it. As the entire world was figuring out how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, our community was no different. In times of crisis, natural leaders rise to the occasion. Eduardo “Eddie” Campos is one of those natural leaders, which is exactly why he won the 2020 Vail Valley Partnership Young Professional of the Year.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy graduates its class of 2021

For a multitude of reasons, the 20 graduating seniors of Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy’s class of 2021 can consider this year one of many successes. On Friday, students, friends, family and school staff all gathered in-person — and without masks — at 4 Eagle Ranch to celebrate the graduation of this year’s seniors.
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Vardaman: Show your support for EMTs

May 16-23 is the 47th annual National EMS week. Authorized by President Gerald R Ford in 1974, this week is meant to acknowledge and celebrate EMS professionals. I’d like you to join me in celebrating the hard-working and dedicated paramedics and EMTs of Eagle County Paramedic Services, which is the first and only paramedic service in our community.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: Vote for Bertuglia for Holy Cross Energy

For the past nine years, Kristen Bertuglia has served on the Holy Cross Energy board and she has helped guide the organization towards industry-leading goals such as the transition to the clean energy future. Kristen is the town of Vail’s environmental sustainability director and Colorado Communities for Climate Action Chair, a current board member of Walking Mountains Science Center, the Institute for Environmental Solutions, and Eagle County’s Climate Action Collaborative. She is also a member of the Eagle County Community Wildlife Roundtable and the Western Adaptation Alliance and participates actively with the Colorado and National Rural Electric Associations. Kristen has consistently demonstrated her commitment to protecting our environment. Holy Cross is on track to achieve 70% renewable energy in two years without increasing power costs and to attain 100% by 2030.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Tourists excited, anxious about 2021 summertime travel

Many Americans are looking forward to traveling again this summer, with several new research studies pointing to a high level of interest in hitting the road. Upwards of 90% of American travelers already have at least one leisure trip planned for this summer, with an average of three leisure trips overall, according to research from Destination Analysts.
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Van Beek: Summer, kids and drugs

With summer upon us, there are more opportunities for kids to get into mischief, with fewer sources of accountability. Sometimes, it goes beyond misdeeds and into dangerous territory. Drugs can be one of those avenues pursued to relieve boredom or to provide the next level of excitement. However, because the...
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Wolfington: Coping with reentry anxiety

It has been more than 13 months since Eagle County‘s first confirmed case of COVID-19. This week, current public health orders will expire, and we will move into a much less restrictive environment for the first time in more than a year. For some, this may be a welcome change...