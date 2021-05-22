Inaugural ‘Friday Night Lights’ high school baseball series at Marsh Field ‘a grand success’
MUSKEGON – Everything about the “Friday Night Lights” baseball experience at Marsh Field was “nice” in the words of Fruitport’s Mayson Whitlow. “It’s really nice. It felt nice to play here. The mound is nice, the batter’s box is nice … the grass is really nice, too,” the junior right-hander said after he allowed only one hit and one earned run with 11 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings during the Trojans’ 5-1 victory over Whitehall on Friday.www.mlive.com