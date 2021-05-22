The latest iPad Air, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Light and more devices are on sale today
We start today’s deals with the latest iPad Air, which is now getting a $40 discount on its 64GB, WiFi-only variant. Meaning you can get one for $559. The 256GB storage version is also on sale, and you can get one for $670 after a $79 discount. The entry-level iPad with a 10.3-inch display is also on sale, and you can get one for $299 after a $30 discount or grab the 128GB options, which is the one I have for $395 with $34 savings.pocketnow.com