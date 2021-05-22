Chief Keef's Nike Air Force 1-Inspired "Glory 1's" Sell Out Online

Chief Keef is one of the most influential artists of the last decade and his fans are always looking forward to his next moves whether they be in music or even fashion. On his Glo Gang website, Chief Keef has delivered a ton of Glory Boyz merch over the years, and now, he is getting into the sneaker game thanks to what has been dubbed the "Glory 1's." In the images below, you can see that the shoe bears resemblance to the infamous Nike Air Force 1 Low although instead of a swoosh, we get the words "Glory" and "Boyz" written on the side.