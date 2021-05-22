newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Chief Keef's Nike Air Force 1-Inspired "Glory 1's" Sell Out Online

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Keef is one of the most influential artists of the last decade and his fans are always looking forward to his next moves whether they be in music or even fashion. On his Glo Gang website, Chief Keef has delivered a ton of Glory Boyz merch over the years, and now, he is getting into the sneaker game thanks to what has been dubbed the "Glory 1's." In the images below, you can see that the shoe bears resemblance to the infamous Nike Air Force 1 Low although instead of a swoosh, we get the words "Glory" and "Boyz" written on the side.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chief Keef
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Shoes#Nike Inc#Glory 1#Glo Gang#Nike Air Force 1 Low#Glory Boyz Merch#White Sneakers#Resemblance#Boyz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Music
News Break
Apparel
Related
Apparelsneakernews.com

This Nike Air Huarache Features “Concord” Neoprene

Currently in its 30th year on the market, the Nike Air Huarache continues to remind sneaker enthusiasts everywhere of Tinker Hatfield’s genius. In addition to returning in original colorways, the sandal-inspired design has also emerged in retro, 1990s-appropriate styles. Case in point: A predominantly-“White” pair featuring “Concord”-reminiscent neoprene material. Akin...
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" Release Date Confirmed

One of the best Jumpman models of all time is the Air Jordan 11. It is a shoe that first came out back in the mid-90s and it immediately became a fan favorite thanks to its classy design. Over the last few decades, we have seen a plethora of great colorways make their way to the market, including the "Cool Grey" offering which came out about 20 years ago. It's a model that fans have been dying to have back and this year, Jumpman is set to turn that dream into a reality.
Adidassneakernews.com

Original Red And Blue Bumpers Appear On Another adidas NMD R1

While the adidas NMD has come a long way since its inception back in 2015, the model is now quite far from being at the level of popularity it had achieved during its prime. However, the Three Stripes may be on a mission to usher in a comeback era for the silhouette by bringing back the OG black and white adidas NMD R1s. The iconic red and blue midsole plug pairing of the OG styles will also be applied to a “Grey Four” NMD R1, which will be dropping on the same day.
Apparelinputmag.com

Nike’s gyro-inspired ‘Kebab and Destroy’ sneaker is a delicious treat

If there’s one theme Nike SB can count on for sales, it’s food. Whether the brand is dropping ice-cold Ben & Jerry’s Dunks or sneakers inspired by Chinese street food, consumers are sure to eat the designs up. Now, Nike SB is banking on the theme again — this time in collaboration with Athens-based skate shop Color Skates — to launch a gyro kebab-inspired Dunk High. The delectable design features a multi-colored upper to make sure no filling or topping is left out of the silhouette, while actual gyro graphics decorate the medial sides of the shoes.
ApparelComplex

How Stingwater’s Nike SB Dunk was Inspired by a Psychedelic Mushroom

The Stingwater x Nike SB Dunk was never supposed to happen. Daniel Kim, the owner of the brand, was too old to be a designer, according to people at Nike. And he definitely wasn’t supposed to flip the brand’s iconic Safari print, first introduced in 1987, into something that resembled the amanita muscaria mushroom, a fungus that’s known in pop culture for its connection to Super Mario and psychedelic journeys. But here we are.
Aerospace & Defensenicekicks.com

Nike Charms The Air Force 1 Shadow To “Have A Nike Day”

Similar to their latest Air Force 1 “Fresh” Collection, Nike brings another unique take to a classic model with their “Have A Nike Day” lineup. With an abundance of colorways, iterations, themes and derivatives, Nike continues to treat fans time after time with out-of-the-box ideas. This time around, the Swoosh brand introduces the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow “Have A Nike Day”, a women’s exclusive model. Opting for a White leather base, the silhouette is contrasted with Light Beige overlaying panels throughout its makeup. In addition, the model adds highlights of Neon Yellow seen on its tongue labels, heel panels, and Swoosh. The most notable of characteristics are the bracelet charms hanging across the lateral portion of the Swoosh that reads “NIKE”. Sitting atop a white sole, the Air Force 1 adds a double-layered “Air” branding to complete the look.
ApparelSole Collector

First Look at the 'Shattered Backboard' Air Jordan 1 Lows

It appears that Jordan Brand's "Shattered Backboard" series isn't going anywhere, as the theme is now reportedly coming to the Air Jordan 1 Low. According to sneaker info leaker Soleheatonfeet, the low-top model is reportedly releasing in a new "Orange/White/Black" colorway in August 2021. A mockup photo provided by zSneakerheadz shows the shoe opting for a white leather upper that's paired with vibrant orange overlays along with a black Swoosh appearing on the sides. The look continues with a white midsole and an orange outsole.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike's New Air Max 97 "Cork" Is Colored In "Coconut Milk"

‘s Air Max 97 has been given a “Cork” makeover freshened up with a light “Coconut Milk” palette. Most of the shoe is constructed in white canvas, complemented by a handful of vibrant details, like a “Fig. 6” embroidery at the tongue. The collars feature dark yellow mesh, matching the same tone as the thin strip of cork that pops out above the mudguards. An embroidered mini-Swoosh is placed at the mudguards, while a crisp white midsole, equipped with a full-length Air sole unit and a speckled light brown outsole completes the shoe’s bold design.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Official Images of the Nike SB Dunk Low "What the Paul"

The relationship between Paul Rodriguez and dates back when the pro skater was in his formative years as a pro skater in his teens, and the two are set to further build out their collaborative catalog with a new footwear team-up: the Nike SB Dunk Low “What the Paul”. For...
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Mayumi Yamase x Nike Flyleather Air Force 1

Mayumi Yamase, a multi-faceted artist based in Tokyo, Japan, is taking her talents over to Nike, providing the brand an inimitable sense of color and brush. Her work, which delves in both 2D and 3D mediums, lends perfectly to the Air Force 1, which is soon to arrive featuring both Yamase’s artwork and a sustainable Flyleather construction.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

Nike’s Newest Air Max Model, The Genome, Joins The Brand’s Logo Pack

With the Swoosh being amongst the world’s most recognizable brand logos, Nike has no problem celebrating its iconography. The sportswear label does just that with the release of its “Logo” pack of models such as the Nike Air Max 95 that boast overbranding. Joining the AM 95 is the newest Max Air proposition, the Nike Air Max Genome.
Shoppingkicksonfire.com

Is the Nike Dunk High Black White a Must-Cop?

Following a Nike Dunk Low “Black White” that debuted earlier this year, a Nike Dunk High “Black White” is now arriving at select international retailers. Sporting a timeless aesthetic overall, the high-top flaunts a clean white leather upper that is offset with contrasting black leather overlays, Swooshes, laces, inner lining and rubber outsole. Finally, a white midsole and University Red accents on the tongue tags round out the style.
Aerospace & Defensekicksonfire.com

Official Images: Nike Air Force 1 Crater Flyknit White

Debuting soon, check out the official images of the Nike Air Force 1 Crater Flyknit in this brand new all-White colorway. The special rendition of the Nike Air Force 1 Low not only utilizes recycled materials in ints construction, but it also features a Flyknit upper. Done in a White, Sail, and Wolf Grey color scheme, other details include the suede eyestays, Swooshes, and heels, Grey hits on the branded tongue labels, “Move to Zero” logos on the Volt insoles and a Crater Foam midsole and Nike Grind outsole.
Aerospace & Defensekicksonfire.com

Floral Print Hits This Nike Air Force 1 Low

Nike is treating the little footers with this new colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Low which comes with a colorful print for some added flair. The Uptown starts off with a smooth White leather construction on the upper with gold shining on the side panels on both medial and lateral sides. Navy leather Swooshes are added for contrast while this colorway is highlighted by a multicolor floral print on the tongue tags and heel tabs. More gold branding hits the tongue and heels while a white Air Force 1 rubber sole unit round out the look. You can expect this Nike Air Force 1 Low to release soon for a price tag of $90.
ApparelCNBC

How Air Jordan built a $3.6 billion sneaker empire

It's hard to imagine a sneaker more iconic than the Air Jordan. Today, retro Jordans of all types and colors sell out instantly on the SNKRS app and in stores across the country. In May 2020 a pair of Jordan 1s that Michael Jordan wore sold for $560,000 at auction. Jordan the brand has mastered the art of weaving nostalgia into current trends through collaborations with designers and artists like Travis Scott. Here's how the brand built a diehard following, on its way to becoming a $3.6B empire.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Official Images: Nike Air Force 1 Low Milky Stork

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Milky Stork” is a special variation of the AF1 that pays homage to the large white wading bird as suggested, and it’s a stork species that is found predominantly in coastal mangroves in parts of Southeast Asia. Replicating the bird’s aesthetic, the low-top model dons a white leather upper that is contrasted with black accents throughout. Pops of red are prominent on the tongue labels, upper eyelets, and branded insoles, while an embroidery of the Milk Stork is seen on the heel area. Finally, a white midsole and black rubber outsole tops off the design.