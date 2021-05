I know it’s the story most Miami Dolphins fans are sick of hearing about but it isn’t going away either. Rich Eisen had Peter King on his radio show and Eisen brings up how he continues to hear Miami is interested in adding Deshaun Watson whether it be this summer or next offseason in 2022. Of course, a lot depends on when Watson is out of his legal trouble and what happens from that. But Watson to Miami is a story that won’t go away any time soon it appears.